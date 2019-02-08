20 years of beautifully designed record sleeves from Rune Grammofon

A new book documents the Norwegian record label’s longstanding relationship with musician and designer Kim Hiorthøy, who has designed covers for all of its 200 releases to date

Founded in 1998 by Rune Kristoffersen, Norwegian indie record label Rune Grammofon has gained fans across the world for its eclectic mix of experimental, electronic and jazz music over the last two decades.

The other thing it has become known for is its visually alluring backlist of record sleeve covers, all of which have been exclusively created by designer Kim Hiorthøy during the course of his 20-year relationship with the label.