2018 in Review: Designing the Love Island Villa

This year, ITV2’s flagship show Love Island succeeded in winning the hearts and minds of even the most avid reality TV haters among us. We speak to the show’s Production Designer Mat Weekes and Executive Producer Andy Cadman about bringing the villa to life

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, chances are you’ll be aware of the national phenomenon that is Love Island – AKA the reality show to end all reality shows. The ITV2 programme is in fact a reboot of the failed noughties reality show of the same name, which involved plonking Z-list celebs like Calum Best (famous for being the son of football legend George Best) and former Playboy Bunny Colleen Shannon on an island in Fiji, and waiting for the sparks to fly.

Relaunched in 2015, the show has swapped Fiji for Mallorca and semi-celebs for a group of fame hungry 20-somethings who sign up to spend two months of their summer living together in a villa. The name of the game? To find their one true love, of course. Oh, and to get their hands on the £50,000 prize given to the winning couple.

