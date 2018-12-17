2018 in review: the year Trump stole the magazine cover

Two years after his election, Donald Trump is still a rich source of ridicule for magazines, and never more so than when he’s the cover star

This year, he’s been portrayed as a flaming toddler, a pig, and an emoji poo, as magazines have capitalised on Trump’s potential for parody. And although we’re well past his shock win, he remained a recurring cover feature in 2018, giving designers and illustrators plenty of material to work with.

“He’s a source of such polarised discourse, however he’s also a bit of an easy hit – I feel we’ve reached a saturation with Trump,” says The Guardian’s Deputy Creative Director Chris Clarke. “There’s always new ways to portray him or reference him and his politics. Just picturing his face doesn’t cut it anymore, nor is it often relevant to. The most creative Trump covers reference him but often convey something much deeper that resonates on a more emotional level.”

Looking back across this year’s raft of covers, it’s clear that Trump’s trademark swoop of hair and his perma-tanned face remained important visual motifs. The New York Daily news did little more than stick a blonde wig on an emoji poo to make it clear who they were talking about, while the New Statesman turned a bawling baby orange and gave it a burning American flag. At the start of the year, the New Yorker showed his mop of blonde peeking out from a hole in the ground, followed by a series of covers illustrated by Barry Blitt – more in the vein of classic political satirical cartoons.

