2019 art and design degree show guide

Students on creative courses all over the country have begun exhibiting their best work, offering a chance for industry professionals to source new talent (as well as the opportunity to pick up a piece of artwork by a potential future star at a bargain price). At CR we’re passionate about supporting new talent and will make our way to as many shows as possible to look for outstanding work and innovative ideas.

Here’s a list of shows taking place across the country over the next couple of months. Click on the university name to visit each website. If your degree show or one you know of hasn’t been listed here please leave a comment below and we’ll add it in.

Brunel University (May 30)

Hull School of Art and Design (May 31 to June 19)

University of Salford (31 May to June 7)

Glasgow School of Art (June 1 to June 9)

University of Cumbria (June 1 to June 8)

Staffordshire University, Stoke-on-Trent (June 1 to June 9)

Edinburgh College of Art and Design (June 1 to June 9)

Nottingham Trent University (June 1 to June 9)

The University of Derby (June 1 to June 12)

University of Brighton (June 1 to June 14)

Newcastle University (June 1 to June 15)

Kingston School of Art (June 2 to June 9)

Free Range (June 2 to July 13)

York St John University (June 5 to June 12)

University for the Creative Arts, Farnham (June 6 to June 15)

University of the West of England, Bristol (June 7 to 12)

Cambridge School of Art (June 7 to June 15)

Wolverhampton School of Art (June 7 to June 19)

Manchester School of Art (June 7 to June 19)

University of Leeds Fine Art (June 7 to 22)

University of Northampton (June 8 to June 14)

University of Plymouth (June 8 to June 15)

Belfast School of Art (June 8 to June 15)

Bath School of Art and Design (June 8 to June 16)

University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury (June 8 to June 14)

Hereford College of Arts (June 8 to June 28)

University of Portsmouth, Hampshire (June 10 to June 14)

Birmingham School of Art (June 11 to June 16)

Loughborough University (June 13 to June 15)

Winchester School of Art (June 13 to June 22)

Goldsmiths, University of London (June 14 to 17)

Buckinghamshire New University (June 14 to June 19)

University of Leeds, School of Design (June 14 to June 20)

Arts University Bournemouth (June 14 to June 21)

University of Central Lancashire (June 14 to June 24)

Plymouth College of Art (June 15 to June 20)

University of Sunderland (June 15 to July 7)

Sheffield Institute of Arts (June 15 to June 29)

Royal Academy of Arts (June 20 to June 30)

School of Art & Design, University of Bedfordshire (June 9 to June 15)

Weston College of Creative Arts (June 14 to June 22)

University for the Creative Arts, Epsom (June 14 to June 22)

Wimbledon College of Arts, UAL (June 13 to June 22)

Middlesex University, London (June 14 to 17)

University of Suffolk (June 15 to June 21)

Chelsea College of Arts, UAL (June 14 to June 22)

De Montfort University (June 15 to June 20)

Camberwell College of Arts, UAL (June 15 to June 22)

Gray’s School of Art (June 15 to June 22)

Ravensbourne College (June 19 to June 21)

The Cass at London Metropolitan University (June 22 to July 5)

Norwich University of the Arts (June 25 to July 3)

University for the Creative Arts, Rochester (June 26 to June 29)

City & Guilds of London Art School (June 26 to June 30)

New Designers (June 26 to 29, July 3 to 6)

Royal College of Art (June 29 to July 7)

The Art Academy, London (July 3 to July 6)

The D&AD New Blood Festival (July 10 to 13)