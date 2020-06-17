2020 art and design degree show guide

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about the closure of university and college campuses across the country, as well as the mass cancellation of degree shows for art and design students.

However, many colleges, universities and student collectives around the UK have pulled together virtual showcases instead, meaning there is no shortage of opportunities to uncover emerging creative talent from across the country. In fact, with this year’s digital approach, it means it’s easier than ever to step outside our geographical bubbles and discover new creatives from further afield.

Below we’ve listed links to virtual undergraduate shows taking place online over the next couple of months, with dates shown where available. There are more virtual shows in the pipeline so we’ll be updating this list on a rolling basis. If your BA degree show or one you know of hasn’t been shown here, please let us know through social media or email a member of the editorial team so we can add it in.

Arts University Bournemouth; Align

Belfast School of Art (June 5-)

Birmingham City University; Forward (June 12-)

Cardiff Metropolitan University (June 9-)

Cardiff School of Art and Design

Coventry University (June 18-)

D&AD New Blood Festival (July 6 to July 10)

DeMontfort University; Show Your Face (early July-)

Edinburgh College of Art (June to August)

Falmouth University

Glasgow School of Art (May 29-)

Goldsmiths, University of London (June 22-)

Hereford College of Arts (June 5-)

Lancaster University (June 18-)

Leeds Arts University (July 1 to September 30)

Limerick School of Art and Design

Liverpool John Moores; Degree Show on Mars

London Metropolitan University (June 29 to July 10)

London Metropolitan University, Photography (June 17-)

Loughborough University, Arts (mid June-)

Loughborough University, Design (mid June-)

Manchester School of Art; FlipSide (June 19-)

Nottingham Trent University (July 16-)

Ravensbourne W1 Curates exhibition on Oxford Street (June 15 to June 25)

Suffolk University

UAL (late July-)

University of Brighton (June 12-)

University for the Creative Arts (June 22-)

University of Dundee (June 13 to June 21)

University of Huddersfield

University of Leeds Fine Art (until June 20)

University of Lincoln

University of Lincoln, Design (June 20-)

University of Northampton

University of Reading

University of Wales Trinity Saint David (July)

Winchester School of Art (June 12 to June 18)

York St John University