Last year saw universities and colleges adapt quickly to the coronavirus pandemic, when physical graduate showcases were sadly prevented from taking place. With physical events and viewings allowed in some capacity this time around, as it stands many graduates up and down the country should be able to display their final year work in person – though with guidance changing all the time and the broad potential of digital, virtual shows have become a mainstay.

Below we’ve listed links to UK undergraduate shows taking place in the next few months, with dates where available. Most of these involve a virtual showcase, but some are only staging physical shows and many a mixture of both, so we recommend checking the link for specific details.

There are more shows yet to be confirmed so we’ll be updating this list on a rolling basis. If your BA degree show or one you know of isn’t listed, please let us know through social media or email a member of the editorial team so we can add it in.

Anglia Ruskin University

Belfast School of Art (June 4- )

Birmingham City University, Graphics (June 25-)

Canterbury Christ Church University (early June)

Cardiff School of Art and Design (June 8)

Coventry University (June 17-)

Edinburgh College of Art (June 18 to August 27)

Edinburgh Napier, Photography (June 2-)

Falmouth University (July 26)

Glasgow School of Art (June 9)

Goldsmiths, University of London (June 28 to July 8)

Gray’s School of Art (July 9 to 19)

Lancaster University (June 24-)

Leeds Arts University (July 5-)

London Metropolitan University, Photography (June 22-)

Loughborough University, Creative Arts (June 18 to 27)

Loughborough University, Design (June 23 to 27)

Manchester School of Art, Graphic Design (June 16-)

New Designers (June 30-)

Nottingham Trent University (July 1-)

Oxford Brookes University

Oxo Tower Wharf: New Creatives (June 17 to July 31)

Plymouth College of Art and University of Plymouth

Royal College of Art (June 26 to July 4)

Staffordshire University (June 7 to 12)

Swansea College of Art UWTSD

UAL (June 30-)

University of Brighton (June 25-)

University of Central Lancashire, Graphic Design (June)

University of Cumbria

University for the Creative Arts (June 28-)

University of Dundee (June 11 to 21)

University of Leeds, Fine Art (June 11 to 26)

University of Lincoln (June 14-)

University of Portsmouth (August 20-)

University of Suffolk (June 24-)

University of West England (June 15-)

University of Worcester

Winchester School of Art (June 11 to 13)

York St John University (June 2 to July 2)