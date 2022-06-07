2022 art and design degree show guide

We’ve put together a list of UK undergraduate art and design showcases taking place this summer across a mixture of virtual and physical formats

By

After several years of disruption to live events, in-person degree shows are back in full force across the UK. For many universities and colleges, it is the first time they have been able to display graduating students’ work in a physical setting since 2019.

We’ve assembled a guide to UK undergraduate shows taking place in the next few months, with dates where available. Most of these involve a physical showcase and some have continued the hybrid format that emerged last year, so we recommend checking the links for specific details.

There are more shows yet to be confirmed so we’ll be updating this list on a rolling basis. If your BA degree show or one you know of isn’t listed, please let us know through social media or email a member of the editorial team so we can add it in.

Anglia Ruskin University (June 9-19, and online)
Arts University Bournemouth (July 25-)
Belfast School of Art
Birmingham City University (June 15-)
Camberwell College of Arts, UAL (June 18-25, and online)
Cardiff School of Art and Design
Central Saint Martins, UAL (June 16-22, and online from June 14)
Chelsea College of Arts, UAL (June 17-25, and online)
Coventry University
D&AD New Blood Festival (July 11-14)
Edinburgh College of Art (until June 12, and online)
Edinburgh Napier
Falmouth University
Free Range (June 23 to July 3)
Glasgow School of Art (until June 12, and online)
Goldsmiths University of London (June 24-27)
Gray’s School of Art (June 11-18)
Lancaster University (June 23-29)
Leeds Arts University (June 7-11)
Liverpool School of Art and Design
London College of Communication, UAL (until June 21, and online)
London College of Fashion, UAL (July 14-16, and online soon)
London Metropolitan University (June 22 to July 2)
Loughborough University (June 10-19)
Manchester School of Art (June 11-22)
New Designers (June 29 to July 9)
Nottingham Trent University
Oxo Tower Wharf: New Creatives (until July 24)
Plymouth College of Art (until July 15, and online)
Ravensbourne University London (July 2-5)
Royal College of Art (June 25-30)
Staffordshire University (until June 11)
Swansea College of Art (July)
University of Brighton (until June 12, and online)
University of Central Lancashire (June 17-24)
University of Cumbria
University for the Creative Arts, Epsom (June 8 to July 7)
University for the Creative Arts, Farnham (June 9 to July 7)
University for the Creative Arts, Rochester (June 10 to July 7)
University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury (June 11 to July 7)
University of Dundee
University of Leeds (June 16-30)
University of Leeds, Fine Art (until June 25)
University of Lincoln (June 17 to July 1)
University of Portsmouth (June 20-24, and online from June 13)
University of Suffolk, Fine Art (June 23-30)
University of West England (June 10-19)
University of Worcester
University of Westminster (June 9-18, and online from June)
Wimbledon College of Arts, UAL (June 18-26, and online soon)
Winchester School of Art (June 16-19)
York St John University (until June 22, and online)

