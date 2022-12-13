Trends of 2022: The year in branding and logos

Quirky type and bright colours were a key theme in 2022, suggesting that brands had rediscovered their sense of fun after a tough couple of years

The last 12 months have seen rebrands galore, as companies from across sectors tweaked logos, updated brand guidelines, and announced full-scale visual identity updates. Aston Martin commissioned Peter Saville to adapt its 95-year-old logo with “subtle but necessary enhancements”, Instagram collaborated with type foundries from around the world on a bespoke new face inspired by its ‘squircle’ logo, and Hermes renamed itself to Evri – although not everyone was convinced.

And they’re not the only ones. Creative Review covered a long list of new and updated visual identities for brands including: The Big Issue, Norwich City, Pret, CNET, GSK, Magnolia Bakery, The Grand National, Cora, Baskin-Robbins, Wrigleys Extra and Street Fighter (although this last one provoked some controversy).

So without further ado, here’s some of the standout trends of 2022.