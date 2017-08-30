This 23 year-old has memorised the entire Ikea 2018 catalogue

The campaign, created for the Singapore, Thailand and Malaysian markets by BBH Singapore, features a film showing off Wintersoul’s extraordinary skill at retaining detail from the catalogue: she is seen recalling what artworks appear stuck to the fridge in one spread from the book and what toys are on the floor in another.

And for those sceptics amongst you, Ikea is giving you the chance to test her yourself, via a Facebook Live event held on Ikea SG’s Facebook page on September 6 at 5pm in Singapore.

Memorising the Ikea catalogue might not seem the greatest use of Wintersoul’s incredible abilities but as the world’s highest ranking female memory champion (who is also working on a book), it’s a great advert for her as much as Ikea. If you want to see more of her, she will also be competing in the World Memory Championships 2017 in Indonesia this December.

This is the latest campaign from Ikea to demonstrate the brand’s mastery at using unexpected marketing methods to gain attention. Other recent stunts have included the brand’s response to Balenciaga’s ‘homage’ to its blue shopping bag, spoof instructions for creating a Game of Thrones’ cape with an Ikea rug, and the time the brand renamed its products after common Google searches.