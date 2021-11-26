Domenic Lippa’s refreshing identity for Canadian brewery 2Dads

The aptly named 2Dads brewery was founded by two fathers, Will Sorrell and Greg Iredale, with the intention of brewing high quality and easily accessible craft beers. Based out of British Columbia, the duo’s first beer is a zesty and refreshing Citra Pale Ale, which is stocked in independent liquor stores in the local area.

The intention with 2Dads’ branding was for it to be equally as refreshing for both seasoned and novice beer drinkers, as well as standing out in what has become a very crowded marketplace.

“There is such an amazing selection of craft beer these days, which means it can be confusing choosing something from your local liquor store, especially if you’re not a beer nerd. We wanted a design that could stand out and look fantastic, and also really simply explain what’s in the can and who made it — two dads,” say the founders.

They approached Pentagram partner Domenic Lippa and his team to bring their vision to life. In contrast to the more traditional, illustrative styling used by many craft beers, the design team took a much bolder approach with a typographic solution and a black and white colour palette, as well as a bright accent colour for each new beer in the range.

Standard by Benoit Bodhuin was chosen as the main typeface for its playful yet industrial look. Used across the packaging, the Brutalist-inspired font is repeated, manipulated and wrapped around the cans, while News Gothic is used for the supporting type.

The new identity is accompanied by a playful campaign which features quirky photography overlaid with the brand’s chunky typeface, reinforcing the idea that 2Dads is offering something a bit different from the tried and tested approach to craft beer.

pentagram.com