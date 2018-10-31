4,000 people helped re-brand a remote region of Australia

Tasmania’s West Coast hopes to reinvent itself with new open-source branding designed by For The People, and developed in partnership with the local community

Everyone from school children and tourism operators to local councillors and residents had a hand in the branding, which was created over 10 months of community workshops and feedback. For The People transplanted themselves from their Sydney home to Tasmania to work on the project, occupying a pop-up office in a 145-year-old mining town.

With Tasmania’s West Coast located a four-hour drive from the capital of Hobart, this allowed them to immerse themselves in the landscape and conduct in-depth interviews with communities from across the region. While there, they were able to uncover the stories that would shape the project – everything from the area’s protected Huon tree population, its history of “mining and pining”, and the “fiercely different identities” of the West Coast’s towns.

