Stream while you stream with Channel 4’s portable pee device

4creative designed and prototyped the Stream Free 4000 mobile urinal – which is the star of a QVC-style ad promoting the broadcaster’s comedy box sets

By

Comedy fans won’t even have to worry about getting up for a pee while watching, according to the film, which advertises a fictional portable urinal (as well as the broadcaster’s many streamable box sets). There’s scrolling type and swishy video transitions aplenty in the ad, created to send-up shopping channels and the kinds of low-budget adverts that litter daytime TV shows.

According to a press release, 4creative did actually produce (but presumably not use) a ‘select run’ of Stream Free 4000s for the ad, which shows people enjoying them at home, in the office and even at grandma’s house. It’s interspersed with clips from C4 shows, including Peep Show and Derry Girls, to promote the channel’s free streaming service, All 4.

4creative has doubled down on that point, and the cringe factor, with the ‘stream freely’ tagline. “Paying homage to bad graphics and shopping channels, we’ve had a lot of fun,” says Lynsey Atkin, who’s ECD at the in-house creative agency. “Which is, after all, what comedy is all about.”

The agency also had some fun – albeit themed around an entirely different topic – for a recent Derry Girls campaign, which saw 4creative release a special one-off edition of cult magazine Smash Hits.

4creative.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Photography Annual 2022

Welcome to Creative Review’s Photography Annual, where a selection panel of industry experts have picked the most prominent work of the past year

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

BRAND STRATEGY LEAD

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

CREATIVE COPYWRITER

LONDON