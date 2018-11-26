A decade of Apartamento

Indie mag Apartamento has made a fine art out of going through the keyhole, tapping into our curiosity about how other people live. A new book brings together a decade of its photography – including some truly bizarre homes

For the last ten years, Apartamento has been documenting the homes of writers, musicians, actors, artists, photographers, and anyone else hiding an interesting set of interiors behind their front door. It’s drawn a cult following for its candid photos, accompanied by stories of exactly what makes home home.

Abrams & Chronicle’s weighty new hardback, The World of Apartamento, brings together some of the best moments from the last decade, with hundreds of photos covering a diverse set of places. It’s an intriguing group of images, never more so than when it exposes people’s unusual decorating decisions. There’s full-size pieces of taxidermy, obsessive book arrangements – for example the home by the coast with nothing but “sea-themed titles” – and some impressively extravagant details.

