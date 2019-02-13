Designers, agencies and brands have until February 28 to enter their projects into the A’ Design Award & Competition 2019 for a chance at international recognition

Little Bo by Santiago Bautista, winner of a Gold Award in last year’s competition

A’ Design Competition is an international, annual, juried award scheme for design. This year the entries close on February 28 and the winners will be announced on April 15. The entries are judged in an blind peer review, by a panel of leading academics, members of the press and experienced industry professionals. Learn more about the competition here.

Entries from all parts of the world and across an array of creative fields are welcome. There is a wide range of categories to choose from; everything from Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design to Website and Web design and Wearable Tech Design. A full breakdown of all of the categories is available here.

TM Liquor Packaging by Zhaoyi Wang, winner of a Silver Award at the 2017 competition

RUFA Annual Report 2016 Annual Report by Intorno Design, at the 2017 winners showcase exhibition in Milan

Excalibur Limited Edition Packaging Special limited edition by Fengsheng Cai at the 2017 winners showcase

Winners get a design excellence certificate, an invite to a gala-night, inclusion in an online and physical exhibition, an A2 poster of awarded projects, inclusion in a hardcover annual of best designs, 3D printed metal award trophy, promotion via an international press campaign, an exclusive interview with the winner, press kit preparation and distribution, a winners logo which can be used in future communication and much more.

