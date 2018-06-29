Designers, agencies and brands worldwide are invited to enter their best design projects and products to the 2019 A’ Design Competition

A’ Design Competition is an international, annual, juried competition for design. Entries from all parts of the world and across an array of creative fields are welcome. The entries are judged in an blind peer review, by a panel of leading academics, members of the press and experienced industry professionals.

Cloudy Tea by Lin shaobin – Platinum A’ Packaging Design Award in 2017

There are several categories you can choose to enter, such as Good Industrial Design Award, Good Architecture Design Award, Good Product Design Award, Good Communication Design Award, Good Service Design Award, and Good Fashion Design Award.

Winners get a design excellence certificate, an invite to a gala-night, inclusion in an online and physical exhibition, an A2 poster of awarded projects, inclusion in a hardcover annual of best designs, 3D printed metal award trophy, promotion via an international press campaign, an exclusive interview with the winner, press kit preparation and distribution, a winners logo which can be used in future communication and much more.

Submissions are till February 28 2019 and results will be announced on April 15 2019. Designers, agencies and brands worldwide are invited to submit their best work, projects and products.

Pepsi Metlife Stadium by PepsiCo Design and Innovation – Platinum A’ Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award in 2015