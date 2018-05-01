A fresh look at London’s street corners

Chris Dorley-Brown’s new photography book The Corners, published by Hoxton Mini Press, presents scenes of London that are both familiar yet odd.

William IV, 2017

On London’s busy streets, it’s easy to dash about, never fully looking around, and never fully appreciating the city’s somewhat wonky beauty.

A new book of photographs by Chris Dorley-Brown encourages us to pause. Focusing on street corners in the East End of the city, Dorley-Brown creates portraits that are cinematic and eerie, reminiscent of Gregory Crewdson’s constructed photographic narratives, yet starring parts of the city that are banal in their regularity.

