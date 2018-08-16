A look back at Britain’s black communities in the 70s
Charity Autograph has teamed up with Studiocanal to put on a free exhibition of work by 20th century black photographers to celebrate the release of Idris Elba’s first film as a director, Yardie
Photography agency Autograph was founded in London in 1988, with the aim of supporting and nurturing black photographic practices in the UK. Based out of a small office above Bon Marché in Brixton and known at the time as the Association of Black Photographers, over the last two decades Autograph has put on a regular programme of exhibitions and events at different galleries and public spaces.
At the same time, the agency has also been publishing various monographs, newspapers and essay collections, and building up its own permanent photographic collection by black creatives. Autograph became a registered charity in 2007 and moved to its now permanent home at Rivington Place in Shoreditch, east London.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.