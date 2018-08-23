A new, 3D look for Wolves

Design agency SomeOne has created a 3D version of the football team’s well-known wolf badge, along with two bespoke typefaces

It’s been a good season for Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (aka Wolves), who won the Championship and secured themselves a promotion earlier this year.

Building on the success of last season, the football team commissioned design agency SomeOne give its distinctive wolf identity a refresh.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk