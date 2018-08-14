A new tiger for Tiger of Sweden

Clothing manufacturer Tiger of Sweden has launched a new brand identity, with a tiger symbol based on an illustration found on a suit in the company’s archive

Tiger of Sweden’s new identity, designed by New Archive in collaboration with Christoffer Lundman

Tiger of Sweden was founded in 1903. It was the first brand in Sweden to offer ready-to-wear mens’ tailoring and now sells mens’, womens’ and childrens’ clothing, with stores in Europe, Canada, South Africa and Lebanon.

Today, the brand launched a new identity designed by Antwerp studio New Archive. Its previous logo, which featured a tiger’s face above a serif word mark, has been replaced with a charming tiger illustration, a new word mark and a reference to the year the company was founded.

