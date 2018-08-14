A new tiger for Tiger of Sweden
Clothing manufacturer Tiger of Sweden has launched a new brand identity, with a tiger symbol based on an illustration found on a suit in the company’s archive
Tiger of Sweden was founded in 1903. It was the first brand in Sweden to offer ready-to-wear mens’ tailoring and now sells mens’, womens’ and childrens’ clothing, with stores in Europe, Canada, South Africa and Lebanon.
Today, the brand launched a new identity designed by Antwerp studio New Archive. Its previous logo, which featured a tiger’s face above a serif word mark, has been replaced with a charming tiger illustration, a new word mark and a reference to the year the company was founded.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.