A physical version of Photoshop layers for by:Larm festival identity

Each year, illustrator Frode Skaren and graphic designer Rune Mortensen devise a fun new identity for this Oslo music festival. For this year, interchangeable wood-cut boards create a physical version of a digital image file

By

By:Larm is the largest music showcase festival for new and up-and-coming bands in Scandinavia. Every February/March, it runs for four days in central Oslo.

For this year’s visual identity for the festival, Skaren and Mortensen created “a framework as a tool for visual experiments, where wood-cut boards works as layers with optional variations. Think of it as physical Photoshop layers,” they say.

