A physical version of Photoshop layers for by:Larm festival identity

Each year, illustrator Frode Skaren and graphic designer Rune Mortensen devise a fun new identity for this Oslo music festival. For this year, interchangeable wood-cut boards create a physical version of a digital image file

By:Larm is the largest music showcase festival for new and up-and-coming bands in Scandinavia. Every February/March, it runs for four days in central Oslo.

For this year’s visual identity for the festival, Skaren and Mortensen created “a framework as a tool for visual experiments, where wood-cut boards works as layers with optional variations. Think of it as physical Photoshop layers,” they say.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk