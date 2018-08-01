A playful website for the Frans Hals Museum

Build in Amsterdam’s website for the Frans Hals Museum brings its visual identity to life with playful animations and a fun ‘discover’ section showcasing its mix of historical and contemporary art

By

With its millennial pink, trendy teal, moving typography and striking layout, the website for Amsterdam’s Frans Hals Museum feels startlingly different to similar institutions’ platforms. Siting history within a place of humour and playfulness, the platform was designed by – perhaps unsurprisingly – a studio that mostly specialises in e-commerce, working with brands like Adidas, Nike and Schipol Amsterdam airport.

That studio, Build in Amsterdam, was commissioned by the museum and KesselsKramer, which designed the museum’s identity, to create a platform that reflects the duality of the contemporary and classic in Frans Hal, which showcases a collection of 17th-century art from Haarlem – “the birthplace of Dutch painting from the Golden Age” – alongside its collection of art from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

Jobs

View more

WEB CONTENT DESIGNER

United Kingdom

WEB MANAGER

London