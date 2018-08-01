Build in Amsterdam’s website for the Frans Hals Museum brings its visual identity to life with playful animations and a fun ‘discover’ section showcasing its mix of historical and contemporary art

With its millennial pink, trendy teal, moving typography and striking layout, the website for Amsterdam’s Frans Hals Museum feels startlingly different to similar institutions’ platforms. Siting history within a place of humour and playfulness, the platform was designed by – perhaps unsurprisingly – a studio that mostly specialises in e-commerce, working with brands like Adidas, Nike and Schipol Amsterdam airport.

That studio, Build in Amsterdam, was commissioned by the museum and KesselsKramer, which designed the museum’s identity, to create a platform that reflects the duality of the contemporary and classic in Frans Hal, which showcases a collection of 17th-century art from Haarlem – “the birthplace of Dutch painting from the Golden Age” – alongside its collection of art from the 20th and 21st centuries.

