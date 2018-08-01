A playful website for the Frans Hals Museum
Build in Amsterdam’s website for the Frans Hals Museum brings its visual identity to life with playful animations and a fun ‘discover’ section showcasing its mix of historical and contemporary art
With its millennial pink, trendy teal, moving typography and striking layout, the website for Amsterdam’s Frans Hals Museum feels startlingly different to similar institutions’ platforms. Siting history within a place of humour and playfulness, the platform was designed by – perhaps unsurprisingly – a studio that mostly specialises in e-commerce, working with brands like Adidas, Nike and Schipol Amsterdam airport.
That studio, Build in Amsterdam, was commissioned by the museum and KesselsKramer, which designed the museum’s identity, to create a platform that reflects the duality of the contemporary and classic in Frans Hal, which showcases a collection of 17th-century art from Haarlem – “the birthplace of Dutch painting from the Golden Age” – alongside its collection of art from the 20th and 21st centuries.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.