A refreshingly non-clichéd energy ad from start-up Bulb

Anomaly has created a series of fun 2D animated spots for the energy company, which focus on its green credentials and growing popularity with consumers

It’s safe to say that energy companies haven’t been doing too well on the customer satisfaction front of late (the price cap scandal being just one recent example).

Founded in 2015, start-up Bulb has been taking a markedly different approach from the ‘big six’, focusing on providing affordable and renewable energy to its growing customer base.

The brand is also hoping to set itself apart from the dearth of uninspiring energy ads that we’re used to seeing on our sceens with its first TV campaign, a series of 2D animated spots created by Anomaly.