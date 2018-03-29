Taken at wintertime in Japan, Carine Thévenau’s photographs of empty playgrounds tell the story of an ageing population, migration and the passing of time

Shot over the course of the winter of last year in the Shiga region of Japan, Carine Thévenau’s body of work titled Seasonal Abandonment of Imaginary Worlds is a dreamy series of photographs; former sites of play, now empty. Covered in the blanket of snow, it’s evident the cold has something to do with the playgrounds being abandoned, but the faded pastel hues hint at more long term neglect.

