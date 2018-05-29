Abram Games’ ingenious flickbook of Shakespeare’s complete works
Games’ daughter has made one of the late designer’s long lost inventions a reality, after discovering a dummy version of the book among his extensive archive of designs
Abram Games is one of Britain’s most treasured design figures of the 20th century. Born in 1914, he was best known for his work as the UK’s official war poster artist during the Second World War, as well as creating the emblem for the Festival of Britain in 1951. A lesser known fact about Games is that he became increasingly obsessed with inventions. Later in life, he designed products including a vacuum coffee maker for Cona and a copying machine small enough to fit in the palm of someone’s hand.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.