The Academy of Book Cover Design announces its covers of the year

Last night the ABCD staged its annual awards ceremony in London – here are the winning projects in each of the ten categories

On the back of the recent launch of the ABCD’s online archive of awarded book covers, the new selection of the best work in categories as diverse as ‘mass market’ and ‘crime/thriller’ (not to mention two children’s sections) makes for a decent snapshot of current UK book cover design.

It’s always been one to look forward to and this year’s ABCD choices don’t disappoint. The shortlisted work in each category is on the ABCD site, here – while all the category winners are featured below.

YOUNG ADULT

Surrender

By Sonya Hartnett

Designer: Jack Noel

Illustrator: Jeffrey Alan Love

Imprint: Walker Books

jacknoelcovers.tumblr.com

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk