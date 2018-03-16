The Academy of Book Cover Design announces its covers of the year

Last night the ABCD staged its annual awards ceremony in London – here are the winning projects in each of the ten categories

By

On the back of the recent launch of the ABCD’s online archive of awarded book covers, the new selection of the best work in categories as diverse as ‘mass market’ and ‘crime/thriller’ (not to mention two children’s sections) makes for a decent snapshot of current UK book cover design.

It’s always been one to look forward to and this year’s ABCD choices don’t disappoint. The shortlisted work in each category is on the ABCD site, here – while all the category winners are featured below.

YOUNG ADULT
Surrender
By Sonya Hartnett
Designer: Jack Noel
Illustrator: Jeffrey Alan Love
Imprint: Walker Books
jacknoelcovers.tumblr.com

Why am I being asked to register with CR?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.

Access our full archive

This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.

Receive our newsletter

Our daily email of inspiration and insight from the creative industries, curated by the CR editorial team

CR Recommends

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

MARKETING MANAGER

South London

Make the most of CR