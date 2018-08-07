Ace & Tate and Crack celebrate Bristol’s creative talent with new zine

The eyewear brand has teamed up with the local music mag to mark the opening of its latest store in the city, featuring Bristolian creatives ranging from author Nikesh Shukla to DJ and illustrator Danielle Doobay

Over the last five years, Amsterdam-based Ace & Tate has become known for its innovative-yet-affordable approach to eyewear and slick store designs that bear little to no resemblance to your average Specsavers.

Following the launch of stores in London and Manchester, the brand has set its sights on Bristol’s Park Street for its next opening. To coincide with the opening of the new store, it has teamed up with Bristol-based music and culture title Crack to produce its own zine, BS-ME.

