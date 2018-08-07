Ace & Tate and Crack celebrate Bristol’s creative talent with new zine
The eyewear brand has teamed up with the local music mag to mark the opening of its latest store in the city, featuring Bristolian creatives ranging from author Nikesh Shukla to DJ and illustrator Danielle Doobay
Over the last five years, Amsterdam-based Ace & Tate has become known for its innovative-yet-affordable approach to eyewear and slick store designs that bear little to no resemblance to your average Specsavers.
Following the launch of stores in London and Manchester, the brand has set its sights on Bristol’s Park Street for its next opening. To coincide with the opening of the new store, it has teamed up with Bristol-based music and culture title Crack to produce its own zine, BS-ME.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.