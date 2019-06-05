Acrylicize: a crafty little collective of artists with big ideas

We speak to Acrylicize’s Founder and Creative Director James Burke and Creative Director Hannah Rummery about creating large scale art works for clients, the studio’s approach to craft, and combining the old with the new

From giant lamps outside Manchester Piccadilly station to murals in Coca-Cola’s London offices, Acrylize is a collective of creatives who create large scale artworks for a variety of different environments. The scope of the group’s work and remit is hard to define; but in a nutshell it makes art installations – sometimes decorative, sometimes functional, typically thought-provoking and always exquisitely crafted.

The studio was founded in 2003 by artist James Burke and Paul Arad, who are now Creative Director and Managing Director respectively, with a desire to “lessen art’s dependency on the gallery space”. Since then Acrylicize has moved from Harrow to a hip studio in Shoreditch, grown to a collective of over 20 creatives, opened a second office in Seattle and made some spectacular art which lives in building lobbies, road crossings, sidewalks, gardens, public squares and more.