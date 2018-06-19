adidas Football releases new set of World Cup films

Advertising for the World Cup in Russia has been slow to appear though this week sees the launch of three films from adidas Football, focusing on players Mo Salah and Gabriel Jesus, and the RFEF

By

Created by iris worldwide, the three films act as mini-documentaries, telling the personal stories of those featured as they journey to Russia this summer. Each is tagged ‘Here To Create’ and are tied to the larger adidas brand message of ‘Creativity is the answer’.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

London
Richer-Sounds_logo

SENIOR DESIGNER

Central London