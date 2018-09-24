Adidas takes over a takeaway shop in London to promote new Glitch boots
To launch its new Glitch Prep Pack football boot range, adidas turned a London takeaway into a Glitch pop-up, creating new Glitch-themed branding for everything from the menus to the food boxes to a neon sign hanging outside
Adidas and fried chicken might not seem like natural bedfellows, but to promote its new football boots, the sports brand tapped into its core fans’ habit of having a ‘post-match reward’ via the local takeaway, and turned a restaurant in East London into a Glitch pop-up for a night.
To make the takeaway look authentic, ad agency Iris rebranded everything inside with Glitch logos, including the staff uniforms, napkins, and the food boxes, which held the new boots that were given away to the lucky attendees.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.