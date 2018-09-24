Adidas takes over a takeaway shop in London to promote new Glitch boots

To launch its new Glitch Prep Pack football boot range, adidas turned a London takeaway into a Glitch pop-up, creating new Glitch-themed branding for everything from the menus to the food boxes to a neon sign hanging outside

Adidas and fried chicken might not seem like natural bedfellows, but to promote its new football boots, the sports brand tapped into its core fans’ habit of having a ‘post-match reward’ via the local takeaway, and turned a restaurant in East London into a Glitch pop-up for a night.

To make the takeaway look authentic, ad agency Iris rebranded everything inside with Glitch logos, including the staff uniforms, napkins, and the food boxes, which held the new boots that were given away to the lucky attendees.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk