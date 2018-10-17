Each year, Adobe launches a range of updates and showcases forthcoming products at its creative conference, Adobe MAX. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from this year’s event

Around 15,000 people attended MAX to get a glimpse of new and upcoming Creative Cloud tools and attend workshops with artists, Adobe experts and designers, including Jessica Hische, Natasha Jen and film director Ron Howard. This year’s launches focused on streamlining existing apps, opening up Adobe’s tools to a wider audience and enabling users to work across multiple devices.

Photoshop for iPad

One of this year’s biggest announcements was the news that Photoshop will be available on iPads in 2019. The app has been redesigned for touch screen – a process that has taken around 18 months – and Adobe has promised that it won’t just be “just a watered down version of the desktop app”. Users will be able to access Photoshop’s Layers tool and save PSD files to the cloud, allowing them to open and edit files on different devices in much the same way as Google Docs. Adobe has yet to confirm an exact release date for the app, but has promised it will be available at some point next year.

