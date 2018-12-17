Ads of the Year 2018

Here are the ten ads that surprised and delighted us the most in 2018

It’s the end of another year in advertising. The ad industry has undoubtedly had a turbulent time of it in 2018, with the major narrative of the last 12 months being an ongoing questioning of the agency model, as both clients and creatives increasingly find themselves looking in-house for inspiration.

Despite these debates though, the holy grail of advertising remains more or less the same as it has ever been – to create compelling, exciting and surprising work that will get people talking, and in the modern world, sharing.

What is required more than ever now is work that takes risks, makes bold statements, looks incredible and occasionally gives us belly laughs. Happily, this year’s top ten list is packed full of ads such as these.

Get stuck in below as we list, in chronological order as they appeared throughout the year, our favourite ads of 2018.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk