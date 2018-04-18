Comedy, in the world of advertising, is broken, says Droga5’s David Kolbusz. Cause-based campaigns have rendered it unfashionable and unlikely to win awards. He offers six steps back to being funny

Let me start with an admission: I am not funny. Never have been. I am animated to a fault, enthusiastic bordering on the pathological, quick with a response, and overly observant – all of which contributes to the illusion of a certain comedic might, but I struggle to get laughs. Which is not to suggest that I can’t get laughs if need be. Just that it doesn’t come naturally to me.