Why copywriting still matters

Advertising copy is often seen as a dying art; with D&AD even dropping its Writing for Advertising award this year. Yet, as Brooklyn-based ad creative Malia Bence points out, in reality it is more vital to brands than ever

The reports of the death of copywriting are greatly exaggerated. Ever since I decided to pursue a career in advertising, I’ve been hearing that the art of copywriting died with the last generation of creatives. D&AD’s decision earlier this year to drop its copywriting award sparked further agonising about the state of the craft.

But far from making me despair about my chosen discipline, naysayers in the industry have made me even more determined to create work that proves them wrong. Long-form print ads might be out of fashion, but copywriting is everywhere and it’s not going away any time soon.