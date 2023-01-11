Should more ad agencies have a CPO?

Melody Sylvester, TBWA\London’s new chief production officer, talks to us about her vision for the role and the message it sends to the industry

By

“I feel as if 2022 was the big year where we all hoped that we were going to get back to normal after the pandemic, and it hasn’t really felt that way. I think with the cost-of-living crisis and [other factors], it’s been a continued difficult year. But I think that everyone’s hopeful that next year, things will be different, and it’s about being match ready for that.”

Melody Sylvester is taking a hefty dose of optimism into this year and her new role at TBWA\London, which she joined as its first chief production officer towards the end of 2022. She plans to build on the work she had been doing as head of film at Engine (now known as House 337 after a merger with Odd), where she channelled her efforts into unifying the different strands of the production teams – the producers, the editors, the motion graphics team. “Because we are a unified team. We’re makers.”

This structure is new for TBWA\London, but she says that it’s “perfectly placed for something like this, because of the size and the intimate, very collaborative nature that they have in London. But also it’s a really exciting time because we’re growing and [are getting] new business, and it’s being able to say to new clients that we take production really seriously, we will be coming up with bespoke production models for you. And just being involved at the chemistry stage – that’s quite new for me in my experience in an agency.”

More from CR

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Photography Annual 2022

Welcome to Creative Review’s Photography Annual, where a selection panel of industry experts have picked the most prominent work of the past year

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LOUGHBOROUGH

JUNIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

ARTWORKER

WIGAN