How will AI evolve human creativity?

CR spoke with people from the worlds of design, advertising and film to find out whether AI is a creative industry killer or the most promising new technology to come along in years

By

“Creativity has been this last bastion of something that seemed untouchable from robots and AI, and it’s this precious process that’s believed to be deeply human. But AI really just myth-busted the belief that creativity is a protected entity.” Cecelia Girr, director of cultural strategy at TBWA’s cultural intelligence unit, Backslash, has just neatly summarised why artificial intelligence is making so many of us feel twitchy.

The technology has been on a gradual creep into our lives for years now, but 2022 saw it vault ahead with tools such as text-to-image generators Dall-E 2 and Midjourney, and ChatGPT – a chatbot that can do everything from writing you a poem to helping you format your Excel spreadsheet.

As Girr points out, humans have clung to a certain smugness about creativity, which has served as psychological insulation when it comes to AI. Computer minds might be clever, but can they really write novels? Dream up ads? Produce artwork? The answer to all of that, it turns out, is probably yes. Whether they’ll be any good is still up for debate; while the current tools still feel like blunt instruments – there’s plenty of AI-generated imagery of humans with eight fingers as evidence – they’re rapidly advancing, and it’s easy to imagine their capabilities increasing exponentially.

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR 3D ARTIST (C4D)

LONDON

FF&E SPECIALIST

LONDON

3D DESIGNER

PETERBOROUGH

CREATIVE ARTWORKER

LONDON