Strangers aren’t so bad, says Airbnb’s latest campaign

It’s a dark and gloomy night, and a group of monsters appear to be breaking into a house. They quickly make themselves at home, have a good rifle through the records, and chance upon Kevin Morby’s Beautiful Strangers – which is when it becomes clear these aren’t monsters, they’re friendly, albeit exceptionally hairy, Airbnb guests.

The film follows them as they do all the things you’d expect – making tea, having dinner, enjoying the lakeside view, and going for a hike. Along the way there’s some brilliant acting, or possibly puppeteering, particularly with the creatures’ very expressive ears.

Why has Airbnb made a film about a family of shaggy beasts? All is revealed in the tagline – strangers aren’t so strange. The campaign appears to be a bid to encourage nervous homeowners to put aside their fears of nightmare guests and give hosting a go.

According to Airbnb, it’s welcomed over a billion visitors so far, with hosts opening their homes to half a million strangers every day. And as anyone who tried to book a holiday in the UK this summer will know, the business absolutely boomed between Covid lockdowns.

It’s not clear if the film is an in-house effort, or created by an agency, but it’s a charming piece of work that captures the experience of being an Airbnb guest, as well doing its best to lay worries to rest for potential hosts.