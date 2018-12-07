Alastair Philip Wiper photographs Silicon Valley at night
Silicon Nights documents the surprisingly ‘normal’ corporate offices inhabited by the likes of Apple, eBay and Facebook
Think of Silicon Valley, and the chances are you’ll think of shiny corporate headquarters – futuristic campuses with slides instead of stairs, rooftop bars and state-of-the-art gyms.
That’s what photographer Alastair Philip Wiper had in mind before he visited the Valley – home to more than 70 tech billionaires and some of the world’s most powerful brands – but what he found was a little less inspiring. His new series Silicon Nights documents the reality: a jumble of outdated office buildings that wouldn’t look all that out of place in a suburban business park off the M1.
“Like most people I suppose, I was expecting Silicon Valley to look like something from the Jetsons and that the architecture and buildings would be in sync with the aspirations of the companies that inhabited them,” explains Wiper on his website. “But alas, what I found was a valley full of boring corporate architecture (not even the good kind), generic office buildings from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.”
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.