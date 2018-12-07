Alastair Philip Wiper photographs Silicon Valley at night

Think of Silicon Valley, and the chances are you’ll think of shiny corporate headquarters – futuristic campuses with slides instead of stairs, rooftop bars and state-of-the-art gyms.

That’s what photographer Alastair Philip Wiper had in mind before he visited the Valley – home to more than 70 tech billionaires and some of the world’s most powerful brands – but what he found was a little less inspiring. His new series Silicon Nights documents the reality: a jumble of outdated office buildings that wouldn’t look all that out of place in a suburban business park off the M1.

“Like most people I suppose, I was expecting Silicon Valley to look like something from the Jetsons and that the architecture and buildings would be in sync with the aspirations of the companies that inhabited them,” explains Wiper on his website. “But alas, what I found was a valley full of boring corporate architecture (not even the good kind), generic office buildings from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.”

