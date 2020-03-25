Classic album covers reimagined for the social distancing era

LA agency Activista’s new campaign sees artists ranging from The Beatles to Blondie sticking to the medically advised six-feet rule to help limit the spread of coronavirus via a number of clever design tweaks

Social distancing is fast becoming the new norm for many of us as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, with the UK becoming the latest country to introduce a government enforced lockdown.

Some brands have also been jumping on the social distancing bandwagon, including McDonald’s Brazil, whose recent campaign saw it split its Golden Arches logo in two – but this was met with a mixed reaction on social media.

LA based agency Activista is putting a pop culture spin on the latest guidance in its new campaign, 6 Feet Album Covers, a website dedicated to famous album covers that employ a bit of graphic design trickery to emphasise the importance of social distancing to help stem the spread of the virus.

The reworked covers include a new version of The Beatles’ Abbey Road, where John, Ringo, Paul and George are shown keeping a more conservative distance from each other, and a particularly inspired redesign of N.W.A.’s 1988 album Straight Outta Compton, where all of the band members apart from Eazy-E are safely tucked away in separate rooms leaning out of the windows.

See the rest of the reimagined album covers here; activistalosangeles.com