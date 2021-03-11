Alex Merto on his less is more approach to book cover design

Having designed book covers for around ten years, Merto says his process is driven fully by the book rather than his own personal style

By

New York-based designer Alex Merto says he got into graphic design by accident. Deeming himself a failed student in high school without a “clear path to anywhere”, he spent a lot of time making music in various bands and designing album art along the way. He eventually moved from California to New York to study at the School of Visual Arts. 

“I think the first piece of graphic design that I really noticed and impacted me was a book designed by Peter Buchanan-Smith for the band Wilco,” Merto tells CR. “It was the first time I noticed that a book could really be art. I was lucky enough to end up studying with Peter while I was in school, as well as Paul Sahre who has also always been a huge inspiration to me.” 

Top: The Tale of Shikanoko Series by Lian Hearn. Above: Among Flowers: A Walk in the Himalayas by Jamaica Kincaid. All images: Alex Merto
The Moviegoer by Walker Percy

Merto specialises in book cover and editorial design and he moved into the area partly due to his love of books. “As a book cover designer, I am exposed to so many interesting topics that I wouldn’t have the chance to otherwise,” he says.

“You’re endlessly learning something new for each title you take on. I’ve now been designing covers for about ten years and still really enjoy it.” From big name authors to first time writers, Merto treats each project with an open mind.

The Organs of Sense: A Novel by Adam Ehrlich Sachs
Seventeen by Hideo Yokoyama

The designer doesn’t feel his work has a distinct style, but this is a good thing when it comes to book cover design as Merto believes it can be limiting to have a strong visual style and be unable to adapt to what the book needs.

“I try to match my style as a reaction to what I’m reading,” says Merto. “I think that’s what really allows me to do something different each time. I would say the style is inspired by the reading.” 

Overall though, Merto’s work is crisp, considered and flits between using illustration, found imagery and photography, creating a broad but refined portfolio of work. His creative process tends to shift project to project, with Merto opting for a more organic approach. 

“Usually it means reading the book first, taking notes of notes and then doing loose sketches,” he says. “I’m often digging back into the text after that process is over. There are also times when a manuscript is unavailable and you have to work with very little information, which can be freeing for the design process.” 

Instructions for a Funeral: Stories by David Means
The Neighborhood by Mario Vargas Llosa

Though this can feel liberating, the flipside is sometimes Merto feels as though it can be hard to know when to stop if the possibilities are endless.

“There is also the fear that you are not doing the book justice until you’ve explored all possible solutions,” he says of the challenges. “But when it comes to presenting the book, I find it’s better to just show less. There’s nothing worse than a design that ends up being chosen that you are not happy with.”  

Merto says his end goal is simple: to make someone want to pick up the work he’s created. “If it’s a book cover I want it to be the first thing people see when they walk into a store,” he says. “It needs to be eye-catching and memorable.” 

alexmerto.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham