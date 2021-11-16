Alice Mann’s Drummies photo series is brought to life in book form

The South African photographer’s project celebrating the sport of drum majorettes won the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize in 2018. Now, it’s been turned into a photo book and exhibition

By

The sport of drum majorettes has a fascinating history in South Africa, first becoming popular in the early 1980s. In contemporary culture, there is a strong sense of nostalgia linked to the sport and it is largely viewed as the pursuit of a bygone era.

In many marginalised communities across the country, however, drum majorettes is still taken seriously and is considered a highly competitive sport. For the girls who partake in the sport, being a drummie is a privilege and an achievement, indicative of success both on and off the field.

Top: Curro Thatchfield Primary School Majorettes, 2018; Above: Avondale Primary School Majorettes, 2018. All images © Alice Mann

Known for making images that blur the lines between fine art, documentary and fashion, photographer Alice Mann first made a name for herself in the photography world with her series Drummies, which won the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize in 2018.

Born in South African and now based in London, Mann has since exhibited internationally everywhere from Unseen Photo Fair in Amsterdam to New York’s International Center of Photography, as well as being featured by publications including the Guardian and the New York Times Magazine.

Dr. Van Der Ross Primary School, Cape Town, 2017
Hillcrest Primary School Majorettes, Theewaterskloof, 2018

Drummies remains one of the photographer’s most significant projects to date though, offering a fascinating insight into a subculture that many of us know little about. “Drummies is a very aspirational culture, a lot of the girls are in really challenging situations, and many of them come from areas with social or economic issues including gang violence and absent parents. The sport offers hope, positivity and self-development,” Mann told CR in a 2018 interview.

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, Mann’s long-term project has been brought into the physical world in the form of a photo book published by Gost Books and an accompanying exhibition at Kunsthal Rotterdam, which runs until January 2022.

Fairmont High School Majorettes, Cape Town, 2018

Aside from filling the frame with the personalities of Mann’s young subjects, the images in the book highlight the paradox of a sport that palpably empowers those involved within a wider society where women confront myriad obstacles.

While there have been various debates around the archaic sense of discipline and idealised notions of femininity associated with drum majorettes, being part of a team offers girls a sense of belonging and emboldens their self-worth, Mann explains. “This is part of my ongoing work exploring notions of femininity and empowerment in modern society,” she says.

“With my continued investigation into this subculture, I hope that these images can communicate the pride and confidence these girls have achieved through identifying as drummies, in a context where they face many social challenges. I want these images to function as a testament to the commitment and determination of these young female athletes, in a world where so many sporting opportunities are still focused on men.”

Drummies by Alice Mann is published by Gost Books and is available from here

Latest from CR

More from CR

How cultural institutions can tackle sustainability

Is there a responsibility for cultural institutions to not just reflect the past, but contemplate the future as well? National Gallery Victoria curator Ewan McEoin talks to CR about the museum’s latest show on sustainability and why they want to invest in designers

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham