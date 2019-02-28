All 4 gets a new look
4Creative and DixonBaxi have created a new identity for the on-demand service, based on Lambie-Nairn’s iconic ‘4’ logo and a horizontal ‘streaming bar’. We talk to them about the thinking behind the redesign
All 4’s redesign is part of a wider project to unite Channel 4’s various brands – last year, the broadcaster rebranded its digital channels to incorporate the ‘4’ logo created by Lambie-Nairn in 1982.
“The purpose of that was to strengthen the Channel 4 brands and create a greater visual connection between them all,” explains Alice Tonge, ECD and Head of 4Creative. “At a time when there are lots of different places to consume content, it’s really important for us to unite all our different brands, and the All 4 logo was the final piece of this puzzle.”
DixonBaxi created a new logo for All 4 based on the 2D version of Lambie-Nairn’s design. At the centre of the logo are two horizontal bars – one yellow, one teal – representing the progress bar and the play button which appear within the platform. These bars are used throughout the new branding alongside a extra bold, italic weight of Channel 4’s headline font, designed by Neville Brody for Channel 4’s rebrand back in 2015.
The design is based on a concept developed by 4Creative. “We knew it had to be rooted in the Channel 4 logo … and we wanted to give the design a nod to its functionality and indicate that it’s a streaming service not a TV channel – and that’s what kickstarted the brief,” says Tonge.
“We had a load of ideas which we’d worked on ourselves as part of the network rebrand and out of that came this concept to have the video play bar as a core component of the logo…. We decided to brief that out in a pitch process to DixonBaxi, along with a few other agencies to say, ‘what would you do with that and where would you take it?'”
Join our community
This article is available only to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk