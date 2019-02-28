All 4 gets a new look

4Creative and DixonBaxi have created a new identity for the on-demand service, based on Lambie-Nairn’s iconic ‘4’ logo and a horizontal ‘streaming bar’. We talk to them about the thinking behind the redesign

All 4’s redesign is part of a wider project to unite Channel 4’s various brands – last year, the broadcaster rebranded its digital channels to incorporate the ‘4’ logo created by Lambie-Nairn in 1982.

“The purpose of that was to strengthen the Channel 4 brands and create a greater visual connection between them all,” explains Alice Tonge, ECD and Head of 4Creative. “At a time when there are lots of different places to consume content, it’s really important for us to unite all our different brands, and the All 4 logo was the final piece of this puzzle.”

DixonBaxi created a new logo for All 4 based on the 2D version of Lambie-Nairn’s design. At the centre of the logo are two horizontal bars – one yellow, one teal – representing the progress bar and the play button which appear within the platform. These bars are used throughout the new branding alongside a extra bold, italic weight of Channel 4’s headline font, designed by Neville Brody for Channel 4’s rebrand back in 2015.

The design is based on a concept developed by 4Creative. “We knew it had to be rooted in the Channel 4 logo … and we wanted to give the design a nod to its functionality and indicate that it’s a streaming service not a TV channel – and that’s what kickstarted the brief,” says Tonge.

“We had a load of ideas which we’d worked on ourselves as part of the network rebrand and out of that came this concept to have the video play bar as a core component of the logo…. We decided to brief that out in a pitch process to DixonBaxi, along with a few other agencies to say, ‘what would you do with that and where would you take it?'”