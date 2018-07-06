The Alphabet Museum celebrates our greatest form of communication

The Lettering Arts Centre’s latest show features contemporary pieces of work based on the many iterations of the humble alphabet that have developed over the last 5,000 years

Founded in 1988, the Lettering Arts Trust has become known for preserving the centuries’ old art of letter carving in today’s digital world. The charity’s physical home at the Lettering Arts Centre in Suffolk regularly plays host to typography-themed exhibitions, including recent ones that have looked at the work of contemporary lettering artists and the life of designer and typographer Berthold Wolpe.

In its latest show, the centre has turned its focus to one of humanity’s longest-serving inventions: the alphabet. Running until September, The Alphabet Museum explores the history and evolution of the 5,000-year-old form of communication that is still used by people around the world everyday.

