Powerful new Alzheimer’s Society film highlights the challenges facing carers

Created by Engine, the film starkly illustrates the plight of families caring for a loved one with dementia, and highlights a petition calling on the government to tackle the UK social care system

The film is an intimate and sensitive portrayal of a woman’s daily life as she cares for husband with dementia and battles, fruitlessly, for much-needed support.

Accompanied by OOH, online and social ads, the campaign aims to highlight the impact that dementia has on entire families. It is released at a time when the UK’s social care system is once again under scrutiny, with campaigners calling for a clear, budgeted plan to ensure reform.

Alzheimer’s Society’s aim is to raise awareness with the ads and also encourage people to sign its Cure the Care System petition, which can be found here.

Credits:

Agency: Engine Creative

Creative Partner: Jo Moore

Creatives: Chris da Roza, Hugo Isaacs

Content: Scarlett Rushton

Design: Matt Fenn, Belinda Diangi

Photographer: Marco Mori

Directors: Novemba

DoP: David Foulkes

Production Company: Academy