Amazon’s festive ad spotlights a defiant young ballerina

Lucky Generals and award-winning director Melina Matsoukas link up for the online retail giant’s Christmas spot, which declares that the show must go on

Amazon’s new Christmas ad The Show Must Go On tells the tale of a young ballerina who was set to be the star of her dance school’s upcoming show.

The spot follows her training relentlessly everywhere she can – from her living room to the building stairwell to an underpass on a rainy night – before it’s revealed that the event has been cancelled due to the pandemic. But it turns out there’s more than one way to stage a show.

The spot was directed by award-winning Prettybird director Melina Matsoukas, who has previously shot music videos for the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé, and more recently directed lauded drama Queen & Slim in her feature length debut.

Although there was uncertainty earlier this year as to how advertisers would tackle Christmas in 2020, Amazon’s spot is the latest to directly allude to the pandemic, indicating that brands and agencies are willing to address the elephant in the room. The ad also continues an emerging festive trend that focuses on togetherness and community over gloss, sparkles and excess.

Credits:

Agency: Lucky Generals

Production company: Prettybird

Director: Melina Matsoukas

Local production company: Division

Editing: Andrew Morrow

Music: Peter Mauder