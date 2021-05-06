A new book is delving into a century of all-American toy ads

Written by Steven Heller, the book traces the fascinating story of the 20th century toy boom, as well as addressing the industry’s chequered past when it comes to issues such as perpetuating gender stereotypes

By

While objects designed with the intention of entertaining children have been around since ancient history, it was only with the rise of industrial mass production in the 20th century that toys as we know them today began to emerge.

European manufacturers dominated the toy market in the early 1900s, with Germany in particular supplying the US market with the bulk of its toy products. The First World War ended Germany’s dominance, and by the 1920s America’s ever-growing consumer culture resulted in homegrown toy brands becoming increasingly ubiquitous.

Top: Lionel, 1928; Above: Cream of Wheat, 1936. All images: Jim Heimann Collection/Courtesy Taschen

As with any booming industry, the multimillion dollar toy explosion in the US was also bolstered by the work of the ad industry, which was in the midst of its own ‘golden age’.

A new book from publisher Taschen is examining this fascinating period of toy history through the lens of the adverts that transformed toys such as hula hoops and frisbees into cult collectible items.

Ungar, 1960

Authored by Steven Heller and edited by Jim Heimann, the book examines how children were inundated with toy adverts, initially via magazines and comic books and later television.

Looking through the book offers a fascinating snapshot of an exciting period of entertainment history, but equally revealing is the way in which the ads of the time helped to perpetuate the gender stereotypes that are only beginning to be unpicked now – from train sets aimed squarely at boys to toy housekeeping sets designed for girls.

The earlier ads also lack foresight of the impending technical revolution that went on to define the industry’s next chapter, which has seen the global video game industry valued at over $138 billion today.

Toys: 100 Years of All-American Toy Ads is published by Taschen, and is available from here

Latest from CR

More from CR

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

How I Got Here: Hillary Coe, AKQA

Designer, drag racer and analogue astronaut Hillary Coe has joined AKQA as principal of experience, following a position as director of design at SpaceX. She talks to us about creating roles for herself that didn’t exist and embedding adventure into her life and work

Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham