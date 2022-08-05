Aevi payment platform branding by Anagram

Anagram creates a “light and springy” new brand for Aevi

The shapes of currency symbols informed the payment platform’s new visual identity, which includes a custom typeface with “monetary flourishes”

By

Set up in 2012 as part of financial and retail technology company Diebold Nixdorf, Aevi was spun out as its own business in 2015 and now offers a cloud-based payment platform that works across different channels and devices.

To cement its positioning as a payment partner, Anagram was tasked with updating Aevi’s branding – which had previously featured a bendy, only semi-legible wordmark. The studio focused on the ways the platform can set payments free, and built its new branding around that.

Aevi payment platform branding by Anagram
Aevi payment platform branding by Anagram
Aevi payment platform branding by Anagram

As such, the identity embraces what Anagram describes as a “light and springy” feel, focusing on loose rather than linear shapes. This is expressed via squiggly motifs and icons, as well as a new custom typeface, Aevi Basis – created by Colophon – that echoes the forms of global currency symbols.

Anagram has adopted a new colour palette as well, foregoing the “sea of blues that wash over the fintech space” for a mix of bright green, forest green, pink and coral.

Aevi payment platform branding by Anagram
Aevi payment platform branding by Anagram
Aevi payment platform branding by Anagram

Aevi’s new identity fits squarely into a burgeoning camp of finance brands embracing new approaches to design and branding, kickstarted by the likes of Monzo, Starling and Revolut in the 2010s and continued by a wave of new businesses such as Keebo and Everything.

anagram.london

