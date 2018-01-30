Ancestry releases witty Brexit-themed new ad
Ancestry is the latest brand to reference Brexit in its advertising, with a light-hearted campaign that points out that while Britain may choose to leave the EU, it can never truly leave Europe.
Genealogy website Ancestry has created a love letter to Europe in an amusing new ad, set to a version of Rick Astley’s Together Forever, which points out that even if Britons have voted to leave the EU, our average DNA will still be 60% European.
