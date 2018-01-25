Andreas Gursky show reopens the Hayward Gallery in style

The Andreas Gursky retrospective at the Hayward Gallery is a fitting exhibition to mark today’s reopening of this landmark London venue

The large-format work of Andreas Gursky and the newly renovated Hayward Gallery on London’s Southbank seem made for each other. The German photographer’s images have the size and power to fill the considerable space, while the gray concrete and white walls of the reopened Brutalist gallery provide a suitable container for his supersized pieces.

As Hayward Gallery Director and the show’s curator Ralph Rugoff said in his introductory speech at the press view, the reopened gallery is as much about conjuring “surprise” as anything. And the wider intent is that this is exactly what the art should be doing within its walls as well.

