Dolls, donuts and door knobs star in Noah Harris and Andy Biddle’s films for Village Green

By

Director Noah Harris and animator Andy Biddle have created a surreal set of films for record label Village Green using second-hand objects bought at flea markets and car boot sales.

Harris and Biddle used found objects – including gemstones, skulls and a deer hoof – to create colourful stop-motion films for the London-based label. Each film was animated in camera and is set to a piece of music from Village Green’s 2017 catalogue.

The series tells the story of evolution – the first film Element shows the birth of a planet while Life shows flowers blooming on a twig and Sentience alludes to the growth of the human race. The seventh film Oblivion has a darker tone with skeletons and a skull-shaped bottle while Lazarus alludes to the afterlife and reincarnation.

Films premiered on Channel 4 of part of its Random Acts series. You can also watch the full series online at salvation-project.tv. It’s an inventive way to promote the label’s music and proof that even the most mundane items can provide the starting point for a great animation.

Credits

Production Company: Blinkink
Directors: Noah Harris & Andy Biddle
Executive Producer: Bart Yates
Producer: Hugo Donkin
DOP: Toby Howell
Lead Animator: Andy Biddle
Art Director: Noah Harris & Robin Crowley
Set Builder & Model Maker: Will Vincent
Editor: Max Windows @ Stitch
Post Production: Nineteen Twenty
VFX Supervisor: Ludo Fealy
Grade: Duncan Russell @ Freefolk
Sound: Tony Rappaccioli @ Wave Studios

