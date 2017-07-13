Director Noah Harris and animator Andy Biddle have created a surreal set of films for record label Village Green using second-hand objects bought at flea markets and car boot sales.

Harris and Biddle used found objects – including gemstones, skulls and a deer hoof – to create colourful stop-motion films for the London-based label. Each film was animated in camera and is set to a piece of music from Village Green’s 2017 catalogue.

The series tells the story of evolution – the first film Element shows the birth of a planet while Life shows flowers blooming on a twig and Sentience alludes to the growth of the human race. The seventh film Oblivion has a darker tone with skeletons and a skull-shaped bottle while Lazarus alludes to the afterlife and reincarnation.

Films premiered on Channel 4 of part of its Random Acts series. You can also watch the full series online at salvation-project.tv. It’s an inventive way to promote the label’s music and proof that even the most mundane items can provide the starting point for a great animation.

Credits

Production Company: Blinkink

Directors: Noah Harris & Andy Biddle

Executive Producer: Bart Yates

Producer: Hugo Donkin

DOP: Toby Howell

Lead Animator: Andy Biddle

Art Director: Noah Harris & Robin Crowley

Set Builder & Model Maker: Will Vincent

Editor: Max Windows @ Stitch

Post Production: Nineteen Twenty

VFX Supervisor: Ludo Fealy

Grade: Duncan Russell @ Freefolk

Sound: Tony Rappaccioli @ Wave Studios