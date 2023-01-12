Selfridges has launched a new season of illustrated windows

Five artists are contributing to the department store’s year-long celebration of 2D illustration via a beautiful series of window displays

Work will appear in the windows of shops in Birmingham, Manchester and London, as part of the Selfridges Celebrates initiative – which marks major calendar events such as Valentine’s Day.

The store has focused exclusively on 2D illustration, commissioning Angela Kirkwood, Paulina Almira, Brindha Kumar, Lena Yokoyama, and John Booth – whose window installations feature a set of giant, painterly cut-outs of flowers and bowls of fruit.

Top and above: illustrations by Angela Kirkwood

Illustration by John Booth

Kirkwood – who was featured in CR’s New Talent issue – has taken inspiration from Selfridges’ food hall and beauty counter for a set of windows featuring layered illustrations, starring the artist’s trademark zany characters.

She’s also created spot illustrations and animations for the department store’s website, and will contribute work across the course of the next 12 months to coincide with various calendar celebrations.

According to Selfridges, the decision to focus on strictly two-dimensional work is a response to the hyper-connected, multi-sensory world we find ourselves in, and it definitely feels like a reminder of how joyful and uplifting a brilliant piece of illustration can be.

selfridges.com